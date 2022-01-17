iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Cut by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,216 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 18.7% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $89,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $112.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

