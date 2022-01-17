Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,739 shares of company stock worth $4,647,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

