iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXX. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,922,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 93,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 492.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

VXX opened at $18.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $87.04.

