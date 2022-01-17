Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Down 48.8% in December

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.25. 49,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,510. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -428.57%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

