Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.8% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $380.01 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

