Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stock Position Raised by NinePointTwo Capital LLC

NinePointTwo Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,724 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 7.0% of NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $14.74. 4,206,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,890,530. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $5.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd.

