Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 191,269 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Amundi acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $52,687,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Invesco by 1,902.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,977,000 after buying an additional 1,349,819 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 351.5% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,575 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,714,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,695,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ opened at $24.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

