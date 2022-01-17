Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $25.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

