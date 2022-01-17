Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Market Cap of $5.82 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $29.34 or 0.00069331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.82 billion and approximately $242.16 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.77 or 0.07617973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,301.84 or 0.99962031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00068689 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003290 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,357,252 coins and its circulating supply is 198,528,203 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

