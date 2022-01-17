InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,700 ($77.37) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IHG. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($73.30) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,650 ($76.69) to GBX 5,700 ($77.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,200 ($70.59).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 4,900 ($66.51) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,096.25. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,314 ($58.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,568 ($75.58). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,798.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,776.49.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.