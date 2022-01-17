Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 85.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247,596 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,633,000 after purchasing an additional 520,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $126.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

