Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce $3.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 million and the highest is $3.55 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $3.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.20 million, with estimates ranging from $17.88 million to $22.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 million, a PE ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, President Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,700 shares of company stock worth $144,391. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth about $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intellicheck by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

