Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Integra Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Integra Resources by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Merk Investments LLC lifted its position in Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,999 shares during the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

