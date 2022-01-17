Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Intapp stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. Intapp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

