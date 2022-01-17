Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in NovoCure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.43.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $69.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

