Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 631 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $231.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total transaction of $1,261,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,409 shares of company stock valued at $98,073,431. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

