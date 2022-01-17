Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $502.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $539.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.97.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.