Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 130,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $293.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.50. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

