Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 461 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,711,000 after acquiring an additional 247,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,606,000 after buying an additional 501,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,577,000 after buying an additional 464,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,158,000 after buying an additional 252,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,153,000 after buying an additional 147,358 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $79.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

