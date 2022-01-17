Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $4,914,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $19,241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 107,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FCN shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:FCN opened at $151.30 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.39.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.