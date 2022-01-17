Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,818,000 after purchasing an additional 198,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $65.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

