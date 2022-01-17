Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 2,310 MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,522,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,845,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,179,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 365,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $97.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.42.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

