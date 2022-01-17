Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Insmed worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Insmed by 27.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,047,000 after buying an additional 3,070,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after buying an additional 961,181 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in Insmed by 3.3% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,019,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,304,000 after buying an additional 194,599 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 33.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after buying an additional 1,261,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Insmed by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,120,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,821,000 after buying an additional 643,735 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,624. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

