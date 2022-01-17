Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Sells $538,432.00 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Navdeep Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05.

DKS opened at $111.61 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

