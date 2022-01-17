Insider Buying: Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) Insider Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) insider Richard Bernstein bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £16,800 ($22,804.40).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Richard Bernstein bought 35,000 shares of Inseego stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £16,450 ($22,329.31).

On Thursday, November 18th, Richard Bernstein bought 50,000 shares of Inseego stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($33,256.41).

Inseego stock opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.59) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £45.97 million and a PE ratio of 87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Inseego Corp has a twelve month low of GBX 40.15 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 91 ($1.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.81.

Inseego Corp. is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Its innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments.

