Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) versus Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Financial Contrast

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Inhibrx has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.9% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Inhibrx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inhibrx and Kymera Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $12.89 million 92.71 -$76.12 million ($2.07) -15.21 Kymera Therapeutics $34.03 million 62.02 -$45.59 million ($1.69) -24.30

Kymera Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibrx. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibrx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inhibrx and Kymera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Inhibrx presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.36%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.70%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx -1,093.94% -150.02% -58.02% Kymera Therapeutics -112.31% -24.30% -15.58%

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Inhibrx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

