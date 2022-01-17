Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Update

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the December 15th total of 685,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $31.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.26. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Inhibrx by 23.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after buying an additional 214,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Inhibrx by 43.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Inhibrx by 29.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 64.0% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 310,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 120,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 604.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

