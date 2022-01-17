IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,666 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.2% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,903 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 188,937 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,457,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,295,000 after acquiring an additional 155,349 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.14.

WDAY opened at $254.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,825.98, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,392 shares of company stock valued at $186,501,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

