IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 446 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in MetLife by 385.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 81.3% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $68.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.84. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $68.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

