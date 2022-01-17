IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $270,982,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

