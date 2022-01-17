IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $832,000 Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of IDT worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDT. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDT by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDT in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in IDT in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth about $14,655,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $370.08 million during the quarter.

In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $222,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

