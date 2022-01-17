IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 130,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KZR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $17.28.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.