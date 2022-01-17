IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 97 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.99.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $239.30 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.10 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

