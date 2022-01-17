IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

MCB opened at $110.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.70. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

