IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 3,606 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCRN. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 356,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 157,848 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 142,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 133,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

CCRN opened at $22.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

