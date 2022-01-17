Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Independence Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12,093.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.46. 60,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,650. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

