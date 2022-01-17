Impossible Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $4.19 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $42,891.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00062221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.16 or 0.07649437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,536.82 or 0.99592069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00069240 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.