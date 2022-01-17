IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Down 58.3% in December

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IMPACT Silver stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.35. 47,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,780. IMPACT Silver has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.
About IMPACT Silver
