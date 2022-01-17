IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Down 58.3% in December

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMPACT Silver stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.35. 47,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,780. IMPACT Silver has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

