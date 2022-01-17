HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Short Interest Update

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HMCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 10,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,440. HumanCo Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,618,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 236,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 90,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 404,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 67,974 shares in the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

