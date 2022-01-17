H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Down 49.9% in December

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the December 15th total of 543,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Shares of HRUFF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,790. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRUFF. National Bankshares boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

