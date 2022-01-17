Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,260. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

