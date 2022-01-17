Horizon Protocol (HZN) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.69 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $88,087.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0922 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00069627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.00 or 0.07612425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,177.45 or 0.99991532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00069152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007695 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.