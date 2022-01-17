Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,518 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $217.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.64. The stock has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

