Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.56.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,773,357 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.98. 2,718,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,130. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $159.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,138.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.