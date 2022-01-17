Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 1,527 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

