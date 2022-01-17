Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Update

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Hello Pal International from $1.87 to $1.56 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

HLLPF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.26. 113,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Hello Pal International has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

