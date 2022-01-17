Hedget Hits Market Capitalization of $5.50 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for $3.14 or 0.00007473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $1.32 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00056256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars.

