HeartBout (HB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $114,114.79 and $47.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeartBout has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.