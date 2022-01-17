Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.19% of Assured Guaranty worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $55.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGO. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

