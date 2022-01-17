Head-To-Head Review: United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) & Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA)

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Omnichannel Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of United Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United Insurance and Omnichannel Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $846.66 million 0.22 -$96.45 million ($2.08) -2.07 Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

Omnichannel Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Insurance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United Insurance and Omnichannel Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 1 1 0 0 1.50 Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.35%. Given United Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe United Insurance is more favorable than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and Omnichannel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -12.41% -31.38% -3.88% Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Omnichannel Acquisition beats United Insurance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About Omnichannel Acquisition

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

